Lovely Notes

An Alexa App that gives you daily prompts to make your partner, room mate, kiddo, or best friend smile!

Want to give it a try?

Alexa, ask Lovely Notes for a compliment. You're a very stable genius.
Just ask Amazon Alexa
What can you ask for?

You can get prompts in a number of different ways.
If you want a complete wildcard, just say:

Alexa, ask Lovely Notes for an idea.

If you want something more specific, you can ask for a prompt from one of four categories.

Writing ideas.

Alexa, ask Lovely Notes for something to write.

Drawing ideas.

Alexa, ask Lovely Notes for something to draw.

Compliments.

Alexa, ask Lovely Notes for a compliment.

Inspirational quotes.

Alexa, ask Lovely Notes for a quote.
Why did we make lovely notes?
Who we are.
Chris and Liz

We are Liz and Chris.

Liz is the absolutely wonderful owner of Shelf Help, an interior design company that loves to teach people how to decorate their homes in a fun and budget friendly way. You can find her on Instagram at GetShelfHelp.

Chris is the creative director at AWeber, the best darn email marketing tool in the whole wide world. Reach out and connect on Twitter at Clickpop.

Happy Tuesday toothless wonder.
Share your ideas

If you have ideas for making Lovely Notes better, or if you want to suggest a prompt:

DM Chris on Twitter

If you end up posting any notes for yourself, hashtag them #lvlynotes... I'd love to see them!